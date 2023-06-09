Genesee firefighters show off dangers of dry conditions

GENESEE TWP, Mich. (WJRT) - Communities like Saginaw and Genesee Township have burn bans in place, meaning no backyard or recreational campfires.
Genesee Township's ban has been in place since May 30 because of hot and dry conditions.
"[Fire] could spread or get out of control in a matter of seconds," said Genesee Township Fire Chief Don Fremd.
He told ABC12 there's not enough moisture in plants or the ground to slow down fires.
So those sparks or cinders from campfires are much more dangerous.
He and the team ran a drill at their testing area to demonstrate the risk.
They put a flare in the burn pile and within two minutes, it had greatly grown in size. And the fire itself wasn't the only risk.
"All the ash is floating around in the air and that's what we're talking about! Because these easily escape from the fire and catch the grass on fire," Fremd said.
Then they brought a stray branch from the pile to the dry grass nearby, which burned a stretch of grass more than six feet long in less than a minute.
Fremd said everyone should practice extreme caution even with non-banned flames like their grills.
"You can have grease fires. We had one just last week on a grease. The grease can spread to the deck and continue onto the grass," he said.
Even with rain in the forecast, conditions may not be wet enough for safe fires afterwards.