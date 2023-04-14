Genesee Health System awards a total of $200K to five local shelters

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Local shelters were given the opportunity to apply for up to 50 thousand dollars.
The funding targets some things like serving additional people, expanding hours of operation, expanding calendar months for housing, and warming or cooling services.
Genesee County Youth Corporation is just one of five shelters who recently received up to 20 thousand dollars in grant funding from Genesee Health System. My Brother's Keeper, Carriage Town Ministries, Catholic Charities, and Shelter of Flint are also on the list.
"These GHS dollars are kind of above and beyond," said James Perlaki, executive director of Genesee County Youth Corporation.
A total of up to 200 thousand dollars were awarded to the shelters - supporting the safety and wellness of the vulnerable population of Genesee County.
For Genesee Youth Corporation, a shelter for homeless youth and runaways, every penny provides.
"Those who can't get into an emergency shelter tonight, we can put them into a hotel tonight or for two nights or three nights," said Perlaki. "To make sure that they're safe and they're going to be safe until shelter becomes available."
This funding accommodates emergency housing to homeless people in a critical time of need.
Youth corporation will work in partnership with their outreach team and community partners to navigate these funds.
"For our street outreach team, it's to really truly provide an access door to getting off the streets and into stable housing," said Perlaki.
Genesee Health System recognizes the needs of these shelters who support vulnerable individuals and they're proud to know this funding provides for the shelters who are a safety net in the community.
"Our board wanted to use some of the millage we receive to help them out with that and that's what we did this year," said Danis Russell, CEO of Genesee Health System. "That population, those individuals are still going to be somewhere and they're going to need service, so the shelter having the added resources that they need are going to be able to take care of them in a manner that's respectful and compassionate."
GHS looks forward to continue working with the shelters and Genesee County in the future.
"They go all the way through February 28th of 2024. So, we have a long period of time to be able to help our community. As well as, the other 4 emergency shelters who received these dollars," said Perlaki.