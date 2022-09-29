Genesee Township family blames water line for son's E. Coli infection

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee Township family is desperate for answers. Their infant son- sick from E. Coli, with no concrete cause.
When Chase Yaklin and his fiancé Jessica Gray bought their property at Camelot Villas in Genesee Township, they wanted a safe place to raise their son. But that home turned into a nightmare. And the doctor has told them to stay far, far away from it.
"My son... Every day we see him struggle. He breaks out in fevers. And he has a lot of pain. I'm tired of seeing that. I can't watch my son go through this anymore," said Chase Yaklin with tears in his eyes.
Yaklin told ABC12 his seven-month-old son, Osirus, has been in and out of the hospital for four months. And that's on top of their trips to treat his club foot.
When he first started showing serious symptoms in July, they thought it was a bug or something he caught from a trip up north.
But his fever and diarrhea kept coming back. And after multiple trips to the doctor, he was diagnosed with E. Coli and "about five other bacteria throughout his body," said Yaklin.
Even now, Yaklin says there are days when Osirus loses fluids faster than he can take them in.
So Yaklin and Gray tested the water in their Camelot Villas trailer with an at-home kit on September 24.
"Every little speck you see on there is a colonization of bacteria. And the test states that if there is more than five specks on the petri dish, your water is contaminated by high amounts of bacteria," Yaklin explained, showing off the speckled petri dish.
Yaklin believes his water line is contaminated by sewer work he had done while moving in late last year...
But Camelot Villas manager Gretchen Klein, who preferred not to show her face, said it's not possible.
"[The water lines] are pressurized and they're sealed. So for something to seep into our water lines is really, really unlikely. Secondly, the township takes water samples twice a month. And we've never had a positive hit for anything," Klein said.
Regardless, Yaklin and Gray say they don't trust anything from their home. And the doctor has warned them to stay away for Osirus's safety.
"We've been showering in [that water]. We've been washing his bottles in it. You know, dishes, everything! The floors- everything! Water, clothes, everything," said Gray.
The pair said they're already looking for a new home outside of Camelot Villas. But in the meantime, they are staying with a close family friend.
ABC12 also called the Genesee Township Water Department. They said they took some samples from the main and a nearby house Thursday morning and will share what they find.