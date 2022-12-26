Genesee Valley Center closed due to water main break

FLINT TWP., (WJRT) - A steady stream of shoppers arrived at the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township, only to find it closed.
Signs were posted at mall entrances informing customers of the closure due to a water main break.
Tom Cougar often visits the mall to walk in the winter months. “At first I thought it was just an issue with JC Penney , thinking surely the mall is open, but no,” said Cougar.
What used to be a busy day for returns and exchanges, has become a busy day for people spending money too because of the popularity of gift cards. Mackenzie and Jen Semple were hoping to find some post holiday sales. “I’m a little bummed,” said Mackenzie. “I wanted to go shopping.”
The mall posted a notice on its Facebook page alerting the public to the closure. It’s unknown the extent of the damage or when the mall will reopen.