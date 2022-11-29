 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 32 knots from the west
with gusts up to 44 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

GHS host open house for their new Center for Children's Integrated Services

Community tours new GHS Center for Children's Integrated Services

Genesee Health System opened the doors of their new Center for Children's Integrated Services for a community open house on Wednesday.

The 60,000 square foot building took about a year and a half to complete and cost $23M. It is expected to have a huge impact on children's mental health services in mid-Michigan.

There is a great need for child mental, developmental and physical health services in the community.

Dannis Russell, GHS Chief Executive Officer called the opening of the building a "celebration for the entire community,"

"It is a beautiful building and we built this with families and kids in mind," said Russell.

The brand new facility in on Saginaw Street near I-69 in Flint and for the first time in the agencies history it brings together all of the agency's children's services under one roof.

"We are going to be able to provide mental health, behavioral health, case management and primary care services in one location," said Russell.

The new state of the art facility will be convenient for families who need the services. But the CEO says the building is about more than convenience, it also helps reduce the stigma around mental health services in the community.

"I think this building raises us up and it shows that behavioral health is important to families." Kids in Flint and Genesee County are important and they deserve to receive their services in as nice of a place as you and I get our primary care," he said.

Among the many services the building will also house GHS Autism Center and according to Russell there is room for growth.

"We Think that the synergy that is going to be created with all of these people in one place, in addition to what's already here there is going to be new services and more services to the community because of all of the smart people in one place," he said.

The building was funded through a mix of private and public funding, including grants and New Market Tax Credits according to the agency.

