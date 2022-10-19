 Skip to main content
GISD hiring for early learning and after-school programs

  • Updated
  • 0

Applicants came by for interviews during a career fair on Wednesday.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee Intermediate School District may be welcoming some new employees.

Teachers, clerks, and positions with after-school programs are all on the table.

The intermediate district supplements education around the county with early and adult learning programs.

"I've always enjoyed working with kids. And I've had a couple of jobs working with kids. It would be nice to get back into that field," said Tionna Toliver. She applied to be a classroom support worker, but she thinks about being a teacher someday.

Lucky for her, the district has room.

"The fact that we're hiring positions right now doesn't mean that children don't have a teacher in front of them. It means that we're looking to open up additional slots in our early childhood programs across the county," said GISD Superintendent Steve Tunnicliff.

He added that his district is lucky- with early learning barely affected by the national shortage.

But they are dealing with retention issues.

Latoya Summey, executive director for county-wide programs, said many employees accept other work after their first year.

"There are just multiple opportunities out there. If someone finds a fit that works for their family, naturally, they're going to navigate towards that fit for their family," she explained.

It's why she said the district has started offering more bonuses- for sign-ups, referrals, and especially for agreeing to come back.

Another perk: advancement and education. Which may just help Toliver reach her dreams.

"Maybe later on down the road, I'll go back to school for teaching and working with kids," she said.

GISD said they're always hiring, including on the web.

