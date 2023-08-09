Gladwin County sheriff describes public safety millage loss as a local 'defund the police'

GLADWIN, Mich. (WJRT) - Reaction tonight on the close defeat of a public safety millage in Gladwin County, where the people will soon notice changes in policing.
The millage would have generated about $1.7 million in the first year to help fund the sheriff's department, but it went down by just 74 votes.
The county is facing a budget deficit and one of the few places they can cut is in the sheriff's office.
Changes are already taking place, which include informing townships there will be no marine patrol, no response on noise ordinances and there maybe sometimes when someone will call for help, but there will be no one available.
"Very disappointed really," says Gladwin County Sheriff Mike Shea.
The Gladwin County Public Safety millage was a bit of a nailbiter.
"It was ahead, and then it slowly went back, and then it was looking like it was going to win, it was only 17 away," says Julie Jackson, who was monitoring the vote.
But it ended with 74 more no votes than yes. Shea was disappointed with the result and surprised at how people voted.
"Eighty percent of the turnout was actually absentee, so a lot of the town halls and late information was only getting to twenty percent of the voters," says Shea.
And now the changes for the short-staffed department are taking place, with townships being informed services like marine patrol, responses to noise ordinance complaints, DARE programs in school are all going away.
As far as residents calling for a sheriff's deputy to respond for a complaint, that might be difficult at times.
"Let's put it quite frank that there will be gaps in the schedule, and you will get no one," Shea says.
Gladwin and Beaverton Police Departments will be told help from the sheriff's department will be reduced as well.
Gladwin County resident Julie Jackson is concerned.
"It's definitely going to be a wait now," she says.
The Michigan State Police helps cover the county and will continue to do so, but they say they are short-staffed as well.
This millage went specifically to law enforcement, the money couldn't have been used in any other way.
"The community has spoken, and you know, effectively it's a defund-the-police locally, that's the way I am taking it," says Shea.
The Gladwin County finance committee will meet tomorrow morning to decide on what to do now.
We've learned another public safety millage will likely go on the November ballot since it was such a close vote.