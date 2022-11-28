Gleason sentenced to one year probation, plus $100 fine

HOWELL, Mich. (WJRT) - A judge sentenced Gleason on Monday for performing a marriage ceremony outside his jurisdiction in 2019.
Originally, he also faced charges for pressuring other county employees to legitimize the ceremony.
But those were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
It was quiet in the courtroom Monday as Judge Daniel Bain handed down his sentence to former clerk John Gleason: a year on probation, a $100 fine, and more than $500 in other fees.
A dramatic moment in the proceedings: Prosecutor Mark Reene reading a victim impact statement from one of Gleason's former workers...
who said he tried pressuring her to illegally backdate the marriage documents.
"I was shaking and crying from what just happened... What do you do when you have some who is an authority figure asking you to do something illegal," read Reene.
ABC caught Gleason as he left the courtroom and asked if he's going to look for other work or retire.
"I need to get throug this first. I need to spend some time with my wife and my family," Gleason replied.
ABC12 also spoke with Gleason's former staff member Doreen Fulcher, who gave another victim impact statement during the hearing.
She said she's happy with the outcome, as it keeps Gleason out of the county office.
"It's not appropriate for elected officials, or anyone with that kind of power, to be able to take advantage of their staff and push them around like that. It cost us a great deal. We were sacrificial lambs here," said Fulcher.
Gleason resigned as clerk after his arrest in April.
Currently, that position remains unfilled, with deputies and other members of the team taking on responsbilities in the meantime.