GM CEO Barra says headquarters to stay in downtown Detroit

NEW YORK (AP) - General Motors will keep its headquarters in its seven-building office tower complex in downtown Detroit, its CEO says.
Mary Barra, in an interview with The Associated Press, says the automaker’s main office will remain in the Renaissance Center, the centerpiece of the city’s skyline just across the Detroit River from Canada. Barra says Detroit is GM's home.
But she qualified her statements, saying she can’t predict what might happen in five, 10 or 15 years.
Barra also says the company has to look at its space needs now that many white-collar employees are staying at home much of the work week.
General Motors said its 73-story building is the tallest building in Michigan. More than 14,000 tenants and visitors are reported to pass through the GMRENCEN each day.
