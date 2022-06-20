 Skip to main content
GM donates $500,000 to Sloan Museum for new vehicle gallery

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Sloan Museum of Discovery and GM said that they are partnering up to honor the legacy of General Motors. 

GM is donating half a million dollars to the museum for its new vehicle gallery which be named The Durant Gallery after the founder of GM when it opens in July 2022.

This grant is in conjunction with a one million dollar one given to the museum back in 2018 to promote STEM exhibits and programs.

The Sloan Museum has 105 vintage vehicles among its collections of nearly 48,000 artifacts.

