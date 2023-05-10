GM Flint-Area Plants grants total of $270K to local nonprofits

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Six Flint-area General Motors plants announced a total of $270,000 in grants to target issues in neighborhoods where GM operates.
The money comes from the company's Community Impact Grant Program which has given more than $6 million since 2019 to non-profits in the Flint-Genesee Region.
Eight local non-profit organizations will benefit. Organizations are nominated based on their ability to make an immediate impact in one of GM's target areas of STEM Education, Vehicle and Road Safety, and Community Development.
Including Michigan Crossroads Council, Boy Scouts of America who serves over 700 kids in Flint.
"We have an inner city of Flint urban scouting program that helps at-risk kids," Marilyn Costigan, chief development officer of the organization.
The grant will be a helping hand to their mission as it's their first time receiving this funding from GM.
"This funding will allow us to have them go out to camp for a full weekend or an individual day at our D-Bar-A Scout Ranch in Metamora," said Costigan. "They actually get to stay overnight and be immersed in outdoor adventures."
Along with the 7 other organizations who received the funding:
- Boys and Girls Club of Greater Flint
- Communities First, Inc.
- Red Ink Flint, Inc.
- Flint River Watershed Coalition
- Kettering University
- Neighborhood Engagement Hub
- United Way of Genesee County
GM says investing into the local non-profits is critical as they are tackling prevalent issues in communities WHERE THEY OPERATE.
"They do tremendous work and especially when they have the support of local business and local leadership. That really gives them leverage to reach out and have a much larger impact," said Chad Pung, plant executive director at Flint Assembly.
And the funding is just one of many testaments to the company's commitment to the community.
"GM has a long-standing history of being in the Flint-area, so it's important we can give back and support the communities where we live and work," he said.
Now non-profits like Michigan Crossroads Council Boy Scouts of America can attest to the impact of the grant.
"Their foundation allows us to really focus on the critical components of delivering a strong youth development program where we can really get down to the grassroots of scouting and all that it has to deliver and not worry so much about where the funding comes from," said Costigan.
The six local GM facilities included Customer Care and Aftersales – Burton and Swartz Creek, Flint Assembly Plant, Flint Engine Operations, Flint Metal Center, and the North American Engineering and Tooling Center.