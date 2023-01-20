GM reinvestment means continued support for surrounding businesses

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors has played a major role in the Genesee County economy for decades. And not just as an employer.
The impact of an industrial center spreads for miles.
Workers need laundromats to clean their coveralls, restaurants for food, and so many other services.
"Without General Motors across the street, we would probably have 60% less business than what we have," said Super-K owner Brad Khirfan.
He told ABC12 his father knew the first rule of business is location.
Khirfan's father set up several convenience stores near the GM plant because workers always want a bag of chips or a drink after their shift.
And to this day, that rule holds true.
"We may have in excess of 30, 40, 50 guys all come through within a 15 minute period," explained Khirfan.
Economist Chris Douglas said the effect is common for industrial centers.
"In terms of the spillover effect, I've seen estimates saying one job in the auto sector supports as high as nine in the surrounding sectors," Douglas explained.
And many of those businesses have earned loyal customers, like GM employee Bill Fowler, who said the company's reinvestment is great news for his younger co-workers.
"We've been in this area for a long time with this plant. And we're gonna be here a lot longer," he said.
And for Khirfan, that means a healthy future for his store.
"We're very hopeful going forward that our business, as well as other local businesses, will continue to profit from General Motors being there," said Khirfan.