GM retiree reacts to UAW strike

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three of the United Auto Workers demands target retirement. The UAW wants the Big 3 to increase retiree pay, re-establish retiree medical benefits and guarantee defined benefit pensions.
"A lot retirees, they get angry because contract after contract there is nothing for retirees," explained Debi Kirchner, who retired from the GM plant in Flint in 2020.
This is the first strike Kirchner has not been a part of the picketing. She started at the GM plant in Flint in the 1970's and has seen the same scenario when it comes to strikes.
She explained some retirees could be worried about pensions.
"The really old ones who retired, prior to the 80's, they are hurting, because they had small pensions in comparison. And even when I retired the pension rate hadn't been raised in over a decade."
Currently, UAW workers hired after 2007 don't receive defined-benefit pensions; That would promise a specified monthly benefit at retirement.
However, the supreme court ruled a few decades ago, that a union couldn't make the company bargain for those who have served their life in the UAW after they retire.
"Because once we retired, we were no longer a part of the company, so we can't go on strike over any of our issues," said Kirchner.
According to the UAW, retirees are not required to pay dues; Today, 75% of the retired members pay $2 per month in voluntary dues. Of these dues, 35% stays in each local union retired workers chapter, 25% goes to the regional retired workers fund, and 40% of each dollar goes to the UAW Retired Workers Department for their efforts on behalf of retired workers.
Kirchner has a message for those who are battling the Big Three: "nothing, nothing gets done without the workers. There's a line in solidarity, the UAW anthem, without their might and muscle, not a single wheel will turn."
Kirchner is not alone in waiting to see how this strike plays out, or how it will benefit retirees in the long run.
GM is the only company that has responded to the demands for retirees; There will be a 500 dollar payment for retirees; however, it does not say if that is a one time payment or not.