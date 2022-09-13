GM's Cruise robotaxi service to expand into Phoenix, Austin

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - General Motors’ self-driving car company has announced plans to expand a robotaxi service into new markets in Arizona and Texas before the end of this year.
Cruise told invertors at a banking conference Monday that an autonomous ride-hailing service that began charging San Francisco passengers in June will make its debut in Phoenix and Austin, Texas, within the next 90 days.
The ride-hailing service will consist of vehicles that won't have a safety driver to take control in case the robotic technology malfunctions.
General Motors bought the San Francisco startup six years ago.
Cruise made headlines earlier this month after it said it was updating software due to a crash involving one of its vehicles. The company said it was also recalling 80 vehicles because of the accident.
