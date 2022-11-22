Good Samaritans lose everything in Sanford house fire

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Just days before Thanksgiving, a Sanford couple known for their community service lost everything -- even their beloved dog -- in a house fire.
Fred and Eleanor Post have been active members of the community supporting veterans, kids and even hosting Thanksgiving for people who have nowhere to go.
Without a home, the Posts will be spending the holiday in a hotel this year. But the couple is focused on others as the community comes together to help them rebuild.
The rubble of their home was still smoking and smoldering nearly a week later. Fred and Eleanor Post are Good Samaritans in the community to say the least but now the community is coming together to help them rebuild.
Fred, a Navy veteran, and Eleanor were home at the time of the fire, along with their teenage granddaughter and three of her friends, and their dog, Speedy. Though they made it out alive, Speedy did not.
"I came back in the house, and we were yelling for Speedy to try to get him downstairs. He wouldn't come down," Eleanor said. "And then my granddaughter's boyfriend yelled, 'Grandma, get out. Get out.'"
Just two days after last week's fire, the couple were volunteering at the American Legion for a pre-Thanksgiving dinner.
"We made a commitment with the BINGO group that we did a month ago that were going to surprise all the members we were going to smoke one turkey and air fry another turkey," Fred Post said.
It's still unclear how the blaze began.
"The community came together. We are having a fundraiser. I talk to Fred on a daily basis since the fire," Sanford American Legion Commander Mark Kloha said.
But now, the couple who has supported their community for decades are the ones receiving support. The couple plans to rebuild their home eventually.
Click here for a GoFundMe page set up to benefit the Posts.