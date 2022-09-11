Gov. Whitmer directs flags lowered to honor lives lost on 9/11

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has recognized September 11, 2022, as Patriot Day to remember and honor the heroes who lost their lives and those who sacrificed their lives for others, including our first responders who showed bravery in responding to the attacks and aiding the victims.
In accordance with a presidential proclamation, Governor Whitmer has directed U.S. and Michigan flags throughout the state of Michigan to remain lowered at half-staff on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
“On Patriot Day, we honor the Americans who lost their lives, the first responders who came to their aid and the service members who pursued and brought to justice those who were responsible,” said Gov. Whitmer. “The 9/11 attacks claimed over 3,000 lives and changed our nation forever. It also strengthened our commitment to our core values and reminded us of our shared bond as Americans.
Patriot Day occurs on September 11 of each year in memory of the individuals killed in the September 11 attacks. In remembrance, people are encouraged to pause and observe a moment of silence to correspond with the attacks, beginning at 8:46 a.m. local time.
To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.
In accordance with a proclamation issued by President Biden, flags are currently at half-staff as a mark of respect for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
A notification will be issued on the date flags are to be returned to full staff.