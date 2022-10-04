Gov. Whitmer signs executive directive aiming to lower insulin costs

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) – For people with diabetes, going without the insulin they need can be dangerous and life threatening.
Insulin prices have risen dramatically in the past decade in the U.S., a standard unit costing more than 10 times the price than in other countries.
But the Governor just signed an executive directive to determine how the state can lower the cost of insulin for the over 900,000 Michiganders who require it.
People right here in mid-Michigan have felt the stress and the cost of being insulin-dependent.
“I ate sugar because that's what I had to do to maintain every day,” Kimberly Matula said, when she had to go without insulin.
“I was able to control my diabetes with medicine for many years. But the last three years they didn't work that well and I had to switch to insulin,” Carl Moore said.
The Governor's move comes after the President signed the Inflation Reduction Act, capping insulin copayments at $35 per month for Medicare beneficiaries -- which doesn't include those on private health insurance or the uninsured.
“It will cause me to get clammy and dizzy and I might even pass out,” Moore said.
At one point, Moore was paying well over $300 a month for his insulin. Though now it's covered by the VA, he understands the financial impact people with diabetes face.
“When I couldn't afford it before, I have a friend that's got diabetes that lives in Saginaw. She's got the same pens as me she'll give me some pens,” Matula said.
Going without insulin can not only cause lethargy and dizziness, but can wreak havoc on extremities and even organs.
Some diabetics are resorting to other measures -- which Robert Schwartz, who is borderline diabetic and does not require insulin yet, says is an issue.
“It's really a shame when people have to go up to Canada to buy it at a cheaper rate. They have busloads of people that go up there and come back here and that's wrong. There's something wrong with that,” Robert Schwartz said.
The governor's order tasks state departments with evaluating options to lower insulin cost, including developing a low-cost product to distribute in Michigan; producing such items, and launching a manufacturing facility.