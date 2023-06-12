Gov. Whitmer signs legislation declaring June 12 as Women Veterans Recognition Day in Michigan

LANSING (WJRT) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared June 12 as Women Veterans Recognition Day across Michigan.
The day honors Michigan's estimated 44,000 living women veterans and the many more who served before them.
Women Veterans Recognition Day has historically been recognized on June 12 across Michigan since 2018. The day has always required a proclamation to be introduced each year by lawmakers, but after Monday's legislation, it will eliminate the need for an annual proclamation.
“For 250 years, women have proudly served alongside men in our military,” said Governor Whitmer. “For too long, however, they have been overlooked and underserved. Today, I am taking action to establish Women Veterans Recognition Day in Michigan, giving these courageous servicewomen the recognition and honor they have long deserved. Millions of women have put their lives on the line to serve our country and it’s our responsibility to connect them with critical resources like healthcare, mental health services, and affordable housing when they leave the service.
75 years ago, President Harry Truman signed into law the Women's Armed Services Integration Act, which enabled women to serve as full and equal members of the U.S. Armed Forces.
State Rep. Julie Rogers has supported proclamation in past years to mark June 12 as Women Veterans Recognition Day and sponsored the bill to make it a permanent holiday.
“Women have served our nation as members of our armed forces in various capacities for decades though they have not always been given the same respect or recognition," said State Rep. Julie M. Rogers (D-Kalamazoo). "Designating June 12th as Women Veterans Recognition Day in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the signing of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act ensures that Michigan will reflect annually on the contribution and sacrifice of our women veterans.”
Women have supported and participated in U.S. military conflicts since the American Revolution when some women disguised themselves as men to serve in combat. Their roles expanded in World War I when the U.S. Army Nurse Corps was established, allowing women to serve as nurses during wartime. Women went on to work as nurses, clerks, typists, and other support positions. It wasn’t until the late 1970s and early 1980s that women were formally granted veteran status, opening doors for them to take advantage of the federal and state benefits they earned for their service.