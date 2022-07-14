Governor passes historic education budget

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - $22.2 billion. That's how much money is flowing to the state's education budget with Governor Gretchen Whitmer's approval on Thursday.
The record-breaking plan sets out $19.6 billion for K-12, with just over 9,000 dollars per pupil- the most in state history!
The budget provides money for both ongoing and one-time expenses and covers a wide range of needs, from school safety, to mental health, to special education.
Across the board, parents, students, and teachers- seem excited for what this budget has in store. And each has their own item they look forward to most.
"It's like, stuff we need, but they was always like 'we don't have enough for it.' So the attention and people noticing is good," said Flint honors student and athlete Ny'Asia Scott.
She said she most looks forward to the $361 million for mental health services, believing the extra funding will help stop struggling kids from falling through the cracks.
"Most times, people just address it as a bad kid. But I think some kids are just misunderstood and need attention and help," Scott said.
Flint mother Jumaanah Mixon, whose son starts Kindergarten in the fall, said she's excited for the $25 million for building updates, including air conditioning.
"Now I can't understand what the teacher's saying because I'm focused on sweating. So, y'know. I think it's important for them to have air conditioning," she said, reflecting on her own time in Flint schools.
But what has 6th Grade teacher Karen Christian abuzz is the $246 million for special education.
In a district where roughly a quarter of students have special needs because of the Flint Water Crisis, she says this money will allow them to expand the often-underfunded program.
"It's nice to see that we're actually gonna get some money, because most of our monies come right out of the general fund... Having that will be a great increase for us to be able to bring in the other people our special ed students need," she explained.
Of the remaining money in the education budget, about $2 billion will go to state universities and just over $530 million is bound for community colleges.