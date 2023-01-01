Governor Whitmer second term swearing-in ceremony today

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be sworn in for a second term as Michigan's 49th Governor Sunday.
The ceremony, which will include the oath of office, will take place outside of the Capitol Building in Lansing starting at 10:30 a.m.
After the ceremony, there will be a host of winter games, hot cocoa and snacks for attendees to enjoy. There will also be live ice sculpture carving, adding to the festive atmosphere.
The ceremony and accompanying family-friendly activities are open to the public and free to attend.