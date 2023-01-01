 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Governor Whitmer second term swearing-in ceremony today

  • Updated
  • 0

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be sworn in for a second term as Michigan's 49th governor.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be sworn in for a second term as Michigan's 49th Governor Sunday.

The ceremony, which will include the oath of office, will take place outside of the Capitol Building in Lansing starting at 10:30 a.m.

After the ceremony, there will be a host of winter games, hot cocoa and snacks for attendees to enjoy. There will also be live ice sculpture carving, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The ceremony and accompanying family-friendly activities are open to the public and free to attend.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you