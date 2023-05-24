Graduation season also celebrated in prisons, where inmates get degrees in Freeland

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Its graduation season, even in prison, as inmates are able to earn their degrees in hopes of changing their lives once they are released.
The Saginaw Correctional Facility in Freeland works with Delta College in offering people who are in prison a chance to get their college degree.
It's a graduation ceremony that is similar to others we might be more familiar with.
Pomp and Circumstance is played as the graduates walk in, family members are present, there are speeches, but maybe the biggest difference from a high school or college graduation, most of the grads probably thought this would never happen once they got behind bars.
"Man, I am excited, it's a long time coming," says Martinneze Moore.
The 36-year-old Moore has been in prison for 18 years, convicted of second-degree murder and has to serve at least two more years.
"I am leaving that behind me, leaving here with a degree, and hopefully I can get a good job, make a good living and get back to society," he says.
Moore and six other inmates here at the Saginaw Correctional Facility received their associate degree in business from Delta College.
"A lot of people think guys come to prison and they don't do anything with their time, and that is the worst part of prison, the down time where there really is nothing for you to do," says Michael Thomas.
Thomas is appealing his computer crimes conviction. He says he, along with others are now in a better position to succeed once they are released.
"Education actually has shown to lower recidivism by 43 percent," says Thomas.
"Education is empowering," says Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington.
She feels these ceremonies are so important, she tries to get to as many across the state as possible.
"It also improves the life inside of facility, we see that every day, we see people behaving more respectfully," says Washington.
"There is no other event where you can see people really trying to change their lives in a tangible way through education," says Dr. Michael Gavin, President of Delta College.
And after today, they have a new title.
"They are not inmates; they are Delta College graduates now," says Dr. Gavin.
The college education for the inmates is paid through Pell grants.