 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 24 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EDT Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Grand Blanc gas station cited for painting building pink in a show for breast cancer

  • Updated
  • 0

Grand Blanc business owner cited by city for painting store pink for breast cancer awareness

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc business owner's show of support is getting the attention of supporters and city officials.

Adam Teer thought he was doing a good thing when he painted the outside of his Mobil gas station in Grand Blanc pink as a way to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

He was surprised when city officials told him he was in violation of city code.

"I was thinking it was positive and it was the opposite," Teer said. "I was shocked, even when they knew it was Breast Cancer Awareness Month."

Teer was told to repaint the building back to an approved color or face a $500 fine daily and potentially 90 days in jail.  

Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said the city's concerns center around upholding the city's laws.

"The city is in support of breast cancer awareness and understands the need to get awareness out and help people, but we also have our guidelines and ordinances we must follow," she said.

April Delor is a customer at the Mobil station and said she thinks the city's enforcement is unfair.  

"The pink draws people in, makes them ask why," she said. "It's a moment of educating people about what breast cancer is about."

The city is compromising with Teer and allowing the building to stay pink until the end of the month. After that, he has to repaint the building in a new color, which he planned to anyway.

October was named Breast Cancer Awareness Month in 1985 as a way to increase awareness of the importance of early detection in breast cancer.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Weekend Anchor and Reporter

Ronnie Dahl is the weekend evening anchor and a reporter for ABC12 News

Recommended for you