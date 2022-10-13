Grand Blanc gas station cited for painting building pink in a show for breast cancer

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc business owner's show of support is getting the attention of supporters and city officials.
Adam Teer thought he was doing a good thing when he painted the outside of his Mobil gas station in Grand Blanc pink as a way to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
He was surprised when city officials told him he was in violation of city code.
"I was thinking it was positive and it was the opposite," Teer said. "I was shocked, even when they knew it was Breast Cancer Awareness Month."
Teer was told to repaint the building back to an approved color or face a $500 fine daily and potentially 90 days in jail.
Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said the city's concerns center around upholding the city's laws.
"The city is in support of breast cancer awareness and understands the need to get awareness out and help people, but we also have our guidelines and ordinances we must follow," she said.
April Delor is a customer at the Mobil station and said she thinks the city's enforcement is unfair.
"The pink draws people in, makes them ask why," she said. "It's a moment of educating people about what breast cancer is about."
The city is compromising with Teer and allowing the building to stay pink until the end of the month. After that, he has to repaint the building in a new color, which he planned to anyway.
October was named Breast Cancer Awareness Month in 1985 as a way to increase awareness of the importance of early detection in breast cancer.