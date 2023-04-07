Grand Blanc eSports sees strong turnout for inaugural season

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Community Schools eSports program is picking up speed.
With about 40 players, it's seen a strong turnout for its inaugural season.
Until March, players practiced remotely. But completion of the high school's E-Sports center in March means they're gaming together.
Coach Steven Runkle said it's drastically improved their teamwork and their gameplay.
"I think that us working together-- If we fall apart and stop talking together, the match can just be over. But when we work really well together, we can beat the toughest opponents we think we're gonna lose to," said Alex, who plays on one of the school's "Overwatch 2" teams.
That teamwork is one of the benefits touted by E-Sports organizations like the Michigan High School E-Sports League. They say it promotes social bonds and gives opportunities to kids who aren't attracted to conventional sports.
Colleges like University of Michigan and Lawrence Tech have hopped on board, as well, offering scholarships for students to play on their teams.
"Halo" player Alexander said he enjoys getting to know so many other people with interests like his.
"Everyone on the team. I only knew one person before that. And now we talk to pretty much everyone every day. It's good communication and everything. Pretty much all new friends," said Alexander.
Coach Runkle said those friendships are what make eSports so special.
"Some students haven't traditionally had a place to go to be part of a team at school. Now they have that. It's pretty important. It's pretty special for lot of these kids," Runkle said.
Fans can keep up to date with the team on Instagram and Twitch.