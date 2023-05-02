Grand Blanc filmmaker hoping for film festival win

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A short film called"The Midnight Hour" is in the running for May's month's "Lift Off" Film Festival.
And its director hails from Mid-Michigan.
Christian Vanover is a graduate of Grand Blanc High School and a freshman at University of Michigan- Flint.
He dreamed of a career in film-making since middle school. But it was always something that seemed out of reach.
"I never knew how to get it started. I knew it was an out-there kinda dream. So I didn't really do anything with it," said Vanover.
But in his senior year of high school, he decided it was a dream worth following.
He wrote a script, pulled together a team, and shot his first-ever film, "Rigo."
It didn't get him into film school, but it did give him confidence
"I was like, okay, this is gonna get four views, max. And they'll all be from my friends. And I ended up getting well over two views. People at school would come up to me. I got a lot of texts," Vanover recalled.
"Rigo," and his new film "The Midnight Hour," explore love, sexuality, coming out, and even storytelling.
They've gotten a few nominations and honorable mentions across several festivals.
Vanover's friend and assistant director, Marissa Hulleza is happy to see his work pay off.
"I see a lot of dedication. I can tell he's very passionate about what he does," Hulleza said.
On top of the festival success, Vanover said the films have gotten him some new college prospects.
And even now, he and Hulleza are casting for their next film.
Vanover feels it just goes to show: it's never too late to start on your dream.
Tickets for this month's Lift-Off session are available here and provide access to "The Midnight Hour" and other competitors' short films.