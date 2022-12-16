Grand Blanc High School "levels up" with esports

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc High School's preparing for the launch of their competitive gaming team next semester.
Also called "esports," competitive gaming is getting more popular- with 54 schools in the state's high school league during the fall 2022 season.
And in the Spring 2023 season, Grand Blanc will join the fray.
"I'm definitely really excited. It's not something that we've had before and it's probably my biggest interest. So it's really exciting to see them including more people" said Kaitlin, who's looking forward to the program.
She and fellow gamer Andrew aren't part of the team just yet. But they're honing their skills for tryouts.
"I'm currently 'Ascended 2' on Valorant and I'm hoping to hit 'Immortal' over the break," said Andrew, referring to his ranking in the game's "competitive" mode.
These two lifelong gamers say the thrill of e-sports is the same as any other.
"I think the teamwork aspect really drives me in e-sports," said Andrew.
"I like to see that communication between people and how they bounce off together and make it fun," added Kaitlin.
Tech director Herb Wansitler showed ABC12 one of the computers they're using: a Lenovo Legion designed for frame-perfect plays and top-notch performance.
The room itself will have multiple rows of PCs, a wall for console gaming, and a section for the coaches to review footage and make calls during play.
He said it used to be a conference room, but fell out of use and needed a new purpose. After years of research and planning, a $250,000 overhaul is finally underway.
Wansitler said he pushed for this program because he saw a need for something new.
"I see how talented and gifted these students are. And I feel we don't necessarily have a space for them right now,"he explained.
But for an idea of what the final product may look like, ABC12 stopped by Davison High School to visit their esports center- housed in the media center.
They just wrapped their first season and their "Rocket League" team made it all the way to the semi-finals.
After all that, the players are taking it easy.
And re-watching their first games, they see how far they've come.
Their coach, Jake Balla, is especially proud of them.
"I don't think they were particularly good friends at the start of this season. I think they're becoming friends in the process. It's kinda cool to watch. They have a natural chemistry in this game," said Balla.