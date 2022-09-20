Grand Blanc Planning Commission approves Chipotle rezoning request

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Planning Commission has approved a rezoning request for a new Chipotle restaurant.

The approval Monday night involves a lot at Saginaw Street and Bush Avenue in the downtown area.

As we reported, some neighbors are concerned about the possible traffic on Bush Avenue.

Developers want to include a lane and window to pick up online orders. They also want an entrance off Bush Avenue.

They told the commission they look to strengthen the business district with the redevelopment.

The next step for the proposed restaurant involves the developer getting a site plan approved.