Grand Blanc Township police welcome first two cadets under new program

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Township Police Department has officially begun its new cadet program.
Two college students have joined their ranks to gain hands-on experience and preparation for a career in law enforcement.
Grace Corthals and Zach Rockafellow are the newest, and youngest, members of the Grand Blanc Township Police force.
"What stood out was their leadership skills, their ability to talk and just the type of characters that they are," explained Lieutenant Bill Renye.
As cadets, their work includes low-level or non-essential tasks, such as fingerprinting and serving paperwork.
Corthals said she's looked up to law enforcement her whole life and feels excited to be selected.
"It feels really good, because I worked really hard to get to where I am today with the help of some other people in my family and community," she said.
Renye said the program came about as a way to fight future staff shortages.
"The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is anticipating a lot of retirements within the next couple of years. And just like law enforcement agencies across the country, there is a recruitment issue," he explained.
When Rockafellow and Corthals reach the end of the four-year cadet program they'll have a head start on the police academy and, eventually, join the force. Rockafellow said he's looking forward to the active nature of the work.
"I like helping the community, helping others. And it's also another way I can not stand behind a desk and sit at a desk all day," he said.
Renye said the department is already looking at adding funds for another two cadets into 2023's budget.