Grand Blanc Twp. home reduced to rubble after fire

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WJRT) - A home was reduced to rubble after it caught fire Friday evening in Grand Blanc Township.
The fire started shortly after 7:30 p.m. at a home on Continental Road, near Belsay Road and Maple Avenue.
The flames could be seen taking over the home. The smoke could be seen for miles. Several departments helped Grand Blanc Township crews respond, including Grand Blanc city, Davison, Burton and Atlas Township.
Everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.