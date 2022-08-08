Gratiot County 911 tech upgrade allows livestreaming with callers

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - New technology at Gratiot County 911 is allowing dispatchers access to callers' cell phone cameras and audio to help them respond to a wide array of situations.
The upgrade is called Prepared 911. It was put to use in the county in July and helps dispatchers livestream, receive multimedia and get GPS location from mobile callers in real-time.
We went to Gratiot County to see firsthand how it all works.
Leaders there say it's going to allow them to size up a scene well before a first responder steps foot onto that scene. The system is going to help them save time, save resources and potentially save more lives.
“It allows 911 centers to receive streaming multimedia - so live video from a caller in the field or if somebody has taken a picture, we can get that into us now,” said Dan Morden, Director of Gratiot County Central Dispatch.
We tried out the technology under their supervision -- when we called 911 -- after making sure we were safe, we gave our consent in a text message -- we received a link on our phone, granted them access, and then they could see what our phone was pointed at and hear the audio coming through the phone.
“I think it's an additional tool to help people get the assistance they need--the type of assistance in a quick manner,” said Trinity Blair, dispatcher for Gratiot County.
Staffers say the Prepared 911 technology can be particularly helpful for people to get photos to them as soon as possible -- in cases of a missing child, for example. Until now, an officer could only obtain those photos after arriving at the scene.
Dispatchers are the first first responders--this helps us even further,” said Morden.
The technology has already allowed dispatchers to sort out an emergency situation. The director says photos and videos truly are worth a thousand words.
We're told that the Prepared 911 software was created by two Yale students and was originally used to help sort out school emergencies before it was rolled out to 911 centers across the country in October of 2021.
Gratiot County is one of the first in the state to put it to use.
More information on Prepared 911 can be found here: www.prepared911.com