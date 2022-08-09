Great Lakes Bay Pride takes lead on monkeypox preparation

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Great Lakes Bay Pride is taking the lead for Monkeypox preparedness in Mid-Michigan.
The LGBTQ Group said Tuesday they've pulled together a task force to share information and fight stigmas and misconceptions about the virus. One of those misconceptions: that it's a sexually transmitted infection.
The task force includes four Mid-Michigan health departments and the Michigan Health Improvement Alliance.
Great Lakes Bay Pride said they're not just doing this for LGBT community- they're doing this for the general public as well because people who think the virus only affects gay men may not take measures to protect themselves.
"We know that it's going to spread beyond any particular community. And our general community at large is at risk," said Scott Ellis, Executive Director of Great Lakes Bay Pride.
Ellis said everyone is at risk for Monkeypox. A July study shows 97% of monkeypox cases are in men who have sex with other men. The CDC says anyone can get it because its transmitted through skin-to-skin contact.
"We're sharing messaging that is inclusive and that we're not singling out any singular community, while also getting information into the hands of members who are at highest risk right now," Ellis explained.
He said immunization is still a ways off, making information about prevention all the more important.
And just as important is removing the stigma around the virus.
Saginaw resident Kevin Rooker came of age in the 1980s when HIV first reared its head and he told ABC12 he's seeing some parallels.
"The stigma was there- that it was this gay disease! And of course now we know it had nothing to do with being a 'gay disease.' It just happened to strike that community first and fastest in the US," Rooker said.
Rooker also noticed a parallel in the speed of government response. And he hopes things improve soon.
"The gay community's been exposed hardest at the moment. And they're yelling for the vaccines and can't get them. We simply can't get them. And that's not how you handle a situation like this," he said.
Ellis added the task force will provide email updates every two weeks or so.
The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency on July 23. Meanwhile, the U.S. announced it as a national health emergency on August 4. The Michigan health department reports 72 confirmed cases in the state.