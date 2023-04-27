Greater Flint Health Coalition leadership driving mission of organization

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Jim Ananich, President and CEO of GFHC is just another kid from Flint and his commitment has always pushed him to advocate for the city.
"In politics, you wake up, you go to work, at the end of the day, you don't always know you did anything."
After doing years of political work in Lansing, former state senator Jim Ananich is looking forward to making a difference at the Greater Flint Health Coalition.
Several months into the job at CEO, he is adamant about improving the quality and cost effectiveness of the health care system in the community he calls home.
"Our health rankings are toward the bottom. Not just Flint, but the county," said Ananich. "We've as a community always tried to improve it. It's just something I want to see us make an immeasurable impact."
The coalition is advocating for improvement of housing, improvement of healthcare worker shortages, and collaboration with the state.
"A lot of folks know me so they're reaching out to me of course and we're partnering on things we hadn't traditionally been doing before," he said.
Ananich knows his biggest goal as the president won't be an overnight process, but his love for the city of Flint will allow him and his team to continue making a difference.
"Strong, sustainable growth and measurable impact on the quality of people's lives."