Green Culture has licenses suspended for unregulated products

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Green Culture Dispensary on Court and Center is closed after offering unregistered products.
Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency said they sold products containing metals, bacteria, and illegal pesticides- and suspended both their recreational and medical licenses.
The Agency added it's the first recreational license suspension in the state since licensing began in 2019.
"It's disappointing to see a provisioning center go through that because it makes us all look bad. When one looks bad, it all looks bad," said Delano Burton, owner of the Sweet Leaf dispensary in Flint. He told ABC12 he was surprised to hear about Green Culture's suspension.
The CRA said they started investigating the store in September, after a customer told them about unregistered products.
Visiting the store, they found items mostly labeled "Moonrock Blunts"- which didn't have a Metrc tag- something necessary for marijuana sale in Michigan.
"You'll see things on the back. It'll be a full list of where the product came from, how it was grown, where it was tested, the testing results. All those different things. Because you can't get these products on the shelf without those test results being accurate or being seen. Like, you can't do that," Burton explained.
After testing the products, the state found paclobutrazol- a pesticide banned in Michigan- in more than 75 percent of their samples. Alongside nickel, mold, and bacteria in amounts over the legal limit.
And while that may seem like bad news for business, Burton said he's happy to hear that the state's regulations are protecting patients and customers.
"That helps- Knowing the state is helping with that. To not want to let those things get by and they're cracking down on things with that stuff. And it is a relief to know that," Burton said.
A CRA representative told ABC12 in a call that the case will go to a judge who will decide whether or not to fully revoke the license.