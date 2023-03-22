Growing vape issues leads to Bay City Public Schools investing into vape detectors

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Locally and across our nation - there's an increase of students vaping in schools.
And now districts like Bay City Public Schools are looking to invest into the installation of vape detectors to help them address the growing problem.
Students are getting crafty with finding ways to vape at schools due to factors like easy access.
"If there's low perception of the risk, that also tends to drive that behavior," said Lisa Fockler, Executive Director of Genesee County Prevention Coalition, who has been working with a number of school administrators across Genesee County to discuss the prevalence of vaping in school districts.
"We have a responsibility as a school district to do everything we can to number one, educate students about the health and facts, but also to prevent to the extent possible," said Steve Bigelow, Superintendent of Bay City Public Schools.
Bigelow says it's hard to detect the smell and presence of vapes, especially in areas like the restroom where there are no cameras.
"We know from students who have complained about it and actually from students who have been caught that tends to be an area at school where they go to vape," said Bigelow.
These detectors will help by alerting an administrator when it detects vape smoke, tobacco or other drug-related smoke.
The money from their class-action lawsuit against e-cigarette company JUUL will help fund these detectors.
"There's going to be money coming our way that we can use to purchase these devices and also, to provide additional education and training to students if they do have a problem vaping, so when can help them with their addiction," said Bigelow.
We reached out to a sales manager from Triton Sensors, a vape-detector company. They said in a statement, "over the past two years, we have seen an increase in demand for our vape detectors from schools of all types and sizes."
Bigelow says Bay City Public Schools expects to move forward with the vape detectors once they get their first round of money from the lawsuit.
Genesee County Prevention Coalition does provide resources and counseling for anyone struggling with nicotine addiction.