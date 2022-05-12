Gun violence reaches a 25-year high, black males along the most impacted

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Gun Homicides reached a 25 year high during the first year of the Pandemic.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, gun homicides were up overall 35%.
But, among youth and young adults ages 10-24 it was up 40%, and Black Males in that age group saw the biggest spike.
And, the CDC says rates of gun homicide involving Black males aged 10 to 24 years — were already 21-times has high as white males of the same age.
It is troubling to know that a 10-year-old could be the victim or perpetrator in gun violence crime. Executive Director of the MADE institute says the future is in jeopardy if the community doesn't come together to address gun violence.
The City of Flint on trend with the nation, feeling the impact of gun violence among young black males-Flint Police Sargant Tyrone Booth discussed it at a community meeting last fall.
"Most of these individuals who are committing the violent acts are now 16 and under, as young as 11 who are shooting people who are taking lives," said Booth.
As a teen Leon El Alamin, founder and Executive Director of the MADE institute was a part of the gun culture in Flint.
"I know for me and a lot of my peers during that time we were growing up in single parent households you know we were easily impressed trying to fit in," said Leon.
This generation he says is dealing with that and so much more.
"And poverty is at the root of it. but outside of poverty we have a community that has a lot of mental issues due to the water crisis due to covid prior to that we have issues such as miseducation we have a poor educational system that is not preparing our young folks to be successful," said Leon.
El Alamin says one way to take on the gun violence problem is creating a city wide violence prevention program with all stakeholders at the table.
"That means you wroking with city elected officials you are working with busines folks with the parents, returning citizens," said El Alamin.
When asked El Alamin if this doesn't happen then what? He says he believes the violence will migrate to areas where people think they are safe.