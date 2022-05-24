Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom.
The assailant also killed two adults before he was killed by law enforcement.
The attack on Tuesday was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.
The shooting happened at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a heavily Latino community about 85 miles west of San Antonio.