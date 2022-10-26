Halloween traditions changing in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Depopulation and blight are changing the way Flint celebrates All Hallows Eve.
For one reason or another, walking the neighborhood doesn't yield candy like it used to.
Now, many Flint families are changing the way they celebrate.
It's something of a vicious cycle. Some neighborhoods don't have enough homes for trick-or-treaters.
The homeowners can't justify buying candy, so then the families have even less reason to trick or treat there.
"If you want your kid to have a good experience, you're gonna figure out a way," said Cherish Nunn, a mom living on Flint's east side. But when it comes to Trick-or-Treating, she takes her daughter to Otisville.
She said few homes in her neighborhood set up on Halloween, but safety is her main concern.
NUNN "I don't trust that nobody will run over my child."
On the west side, Savannah Kennedy said she wants to give her daughter a normal Halloween- which can't happen without other kids.
"Not very many kids out and about. Not anybody to play with and enjoy anything. And that's sad, that they don't have the enjoyment we used to have when we were kids," Kennedy said.
It's why she takes her daughter out to Swartz Creek.
"The one over there, the one beside, and one beside this one here: there's nobody living in them," added west-sider Ed Queen, motioning to abandoned houses on the street. He believes blight is another factor.
"There's hardly no kids here, so people don't come to this neighborhood," he said.
But Halloween in Flint is far from dead.
Trunk-or-Treats have skyrocketed in recent years, sponsored by churches, community centers, and businesses.
"I feel like if more people throw trunk-or-treats, you'll get more people participating in Halloween traditions again," said Joe Byrd, whose wrestling league co-hosted a Trunk-or-Treat last Saturday.
He told ABC12 he has high hopes for the future of these programs.
"You know, parents want to feel like their kids are safe. So this is a great safe space. That's what trunk-or-treats are all about. It's creating a good community environment where you can bring your kids and have fun," Byrd said.
Not every neighborhood in Flint faces these issues.
But for those looking for an alternative, there's a Trunk-or-Treat October 26 at 6:30 in the Flint Farmers Market parking lot.
There's another one Sunday from 4 to 6 PM at Echoes of Faith Church on 1502 Jane Avenue, Flint.