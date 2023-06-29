 Skip to main content
...The Air Quality Alert has been extended into Friday June 30th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th to be an action day for elevated levels of
fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are expected to be in the
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across the state of
Michigan and will continue through Friday, June 30th. The Air Quality
Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations reaching the VERY
UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Hands-free Driving Law: What you need to know.

Drivers have to keep their hands on the wheel and away from their phones.

GRAND BLANC TWP, Mich. (WJRT) - Officers across the state of Michigan are about to start cracking down on any phone use while driving.

This as a newly signed law is set to take effect on June 30, ahead of the busy holiday weekend.

Michigan's new hands-free driving law still has some people asking questions.

ABC12 asked Lieutenant John Swartz of Grand Blanc Township Police to clear things up.

"Anything in your hands is going to be illegal unless you're calling 9-1-1, calling emergency services, or calling to report something in front of you," he explained.

That means no social media, no texting, no videos.

Phone calls and GPS are allowed only if they're through a hands-free system like a bluetooth, dash screen, or phone mount.

"We ultimately hope that this makes the road safer, that we can have less traffic crashes and less close calls," said Swartz.

All those rules apply at stops lights and stop signs, too.

Breaking the law nets someone a fine of $100, and $250 for every violation after that.

In Grand Blanc Township, Swartz said they're giving people a grace period to gear up.

"I don't see us going out on the first day and writing everybody a ticket for being on their phone. We need to get the word out, educate people,"he added.

The new law won't change enforcement. Officers will just add phones to the list of things to look for.

