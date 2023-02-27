Hardworking pair works year-round to help keep downtown Bay City's walks safe and clean

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - With another bout of winter weather, most folks are planning to stock up on essentials and stay inside where it's warm.
But two hard workers in Bay City are in the elements with their shovels in hand.
ABC12 met up with the pair who brave the elements year-round, keeping the city cleaned up and safe.
"When it snows, we try to get out here and get the curbs cleared out so anybody that's in a wheelchair can get through," Rhonda Slayton said.
Slayton has been clearing curbs and removing trash here for years at her job through Do-All Incorporated in Bay City.
After she suffered a stroke in July, Richard Emerson became Rhonda's partner, which helps on cold, winter days.
"If we get ice, we'll come down and salt the curbs and just try to keep things open so it's easier for people to get from one place to the other," Slayton said.
Though it's very manual in labor, it's all in a day's work for Slayton and Emerson.
"It gets cold down here by the river. You got to watch the wind because the wind will push you right over," Slayton said.
Clearing snow is just part of the maintenance duties for the do-all crew.
Another way they help the city is by providing training and jobs for people with disabilities.
"And then they go out and find a job in the community, that is very rewarding," Slayton said.
And though the job is a bit easier in the warm, sunny weather, Emerson says it's worth it when their work is recognized by passersby.
"We get a lot of people when we're out here doing it that tell us thank you. And that's really rewarding," he said.
In Bay City, Sheryl Coonan, ABC12 News.>
The Downtown Bay City Facebook page recently recognized Slayton and Emerson, saying they get downtown as soon as they can when the snow hits.
The two also sweep the streets in the warm months, water plants and help put up seasonal decorations.