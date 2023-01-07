 Skip to main content
Health departments offering free testing kits during National Radon Action Month

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - January is National Radon Action Month.

Health departments want you to get your home tested this month.

Radon is an odorless, tasteless, radioactive gas.

There are no short-term side effects. But long-term exposure to radon increases the risk of developing lung cancer.

Testing is the only way to know if a home has a radon contamination problem.

Health Departments like the one in Tuscola County offer free testing kits this month.

The cost for a radon testing kit is $13 for the other 11 months of the year.

