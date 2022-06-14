Health officials advise seniors stay indoors or find cooling centers

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Temperatures in the 80s and 90s loom over Michigan on Wednesday.
Health officials are warning Genesee County residents to stay cool. Too much time in those conditions could lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke, which they said especially applies to seniors.
"Every year we get people with heat-related illness. Sometimes it's something simple like sunburn. Sometimes you get others who are very serious... and these can lead to mental status changes, passing out, even coma," said Dr. Sanford Ross of Genesys hospital in Grand Blanc.
Ross said that extreme heat takes its toll on everyone, but puts seniors at greater risk in particular.
"As we get older or have other medical issues, our bodies can not adjust to the heat as well. Whether it be medication related, or just from getting older, we do not respond as well to the high heat," he explained.
That's why some head to cooling centers, like Hasselbring Senior Community Center.
"We want to make sure they stay safe. We don't want to see anything happen to our senior citizens," said the center's Executive Director, Beverly Lewis.
Here, they can stay hydrated and cool while waiting out the hottest part of the day.
Lewis said that she almost always sees a rise in daily guests during the summer.
"Over the years, maybe 20-25 people who don't come here on a daily basis or regular basis for services or activities. But they know that we're here for cooling, so they do come," she said.
Ashley Herbig of the Genesee Health Department added that if someone can't find a center nearby, there are other ways to beat the heat.
"So this includes shopping centers, movie theaters, anything of that nature. Even libraries," she explained.
ABC12 called a number of other communities in its viewing area and asked which places will act as senior cooling centers tomorrow. Many of these locations prefer visitors call ahead.
In Genesee County, reporters confirmed:
Hasselbring Senior Center 8 AM-4 PM
1002 W. Home Ave, Flint, MI 48505
In Saginaw County:
- Brady Senior Center 10 AM-1:30 PM
16020 Peet, Oakley, MI 48649
- Buena Vista Senior Center (10 AM-2 PM M-F)
1940 S. Outer Drive, Saginaw, MI 48601
- Chesaning Senior Center (9:30 AM-1 PM Tuesday-Thursday)
218 Chruch, Chesaning MI 48616
- Eleanor Frank Senior Center (9 AM-3 PM Monday-Thursday, 8:30 AM-1:30 PM Friday)
2355 Schust, Saginaw MI 48603
- Frankenmuth Senior Center (10 AM-2 PM Tuesday-Thursday)
240 W. Genesee, Frankenmuth MI 48734
- Freeland Senior Center (10 AM-2 PM Tuesday-Thursday)
5690 Midland Rd, Freeland MI 48623
- Friendship Senior Center (9 AM-1:30 PM M-F)
1915 Fordney St., Saginaw MI 48601
- Hemlock Senior Center (10 AM-2 PM MWF)
218 South Elm, Hemlock MI 48626
- Maple Grove Senior Center (9:30 AM-2:30 PM M-F)
4017 Peet Rd., Chesaning MI 48616
- Marie Davis Senior Center (9 AM-2PM Monday, 9AM-3PM Tuesday-Friday)
233 N 2nd Ave. Saginaw MI 48607
- South Colony Senior Center (10:30 AM-1:30 PM M-F)
180 S. Colony Dr. Saginaw MI 48638