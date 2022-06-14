 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 104 expected.

* WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac,
Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight temperatures into Thursday
morning are expected to remain in the low to mid 70s with dew
points around 70 degrees. This will hold heat indices in the low
to mid 70s during the overnight period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Health officials advise seniors stay indoors or find cooling centers

  • Updated
  • 0

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Temperatures in the 80s and 90s loom over Michigan on Wednesday. 

Health officials are warning Genesee County residents to stay cool. Too much time in those conditions could lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke, which they said especially applies to seniors.

"Every year we get people with heat-related illness. Sometimes it's something simple like sunburn. Sometimes you get others who are very serious... and these can lead to mental status changes, passing out, even coma," said Dr. Sanford Ross of Genesys hospital in Grand Blanc.

Ross said that extreme heat takes its toll on everyone, but puts seniors at greater risk in particular.

"As we get older or have other medical issues, our bodies can not adjust to the heat as well. Whether it be medication related, or just from getting older, we do not respond as well to the high heat," he explained.

That's why some head to cooling centers, like Hasselbring Senior Community Center.

"We want to make sure they stay safe. We don't want to see anything happen to our senior citizens," said the center's Executive Director, Beverly Lewis.

Here, they can stay hydrated and cool while waiting out the hottest part of the day.

Lewis said that she almost always sees a rise in daily guests during the summer.

"Over the years, maybe 20-25 people who don't come here on a daily basis or regular basis for services or activities. But they know that we're here for cooling, so they do come," she said.

Ashley Herbig of the Genesee Health Department added that if someone can't find a center nearby, there are other ways to beat the heat.

"So this includes shopping centers, movie theaters, anything of that nature. Even libraries," she explained.

ABC12 called a number of other communities in its viewing area and asked which places will act as senior cooling centers tomorrow. Many of these locations prefer visitors call ahead.

In Genesee County, reporters confirmed:

Hasselbring Senior Center 8 AM-4 PM

1002 W. Home Ave, Flint, MI 48505

In Saginaw County:

  • Brady Senior Center 10 AM-1:30 PM

16020 Peet, Oakley, MI 48649

  • Buena Vista Senior Center (10 AM-2 PM M-F)

1940 S. Outer Drive, Saginaw, MI 48601

  • Chesaning Senior Center (9:30 AM-1 PM Tuesday-Thursday)

218 Chruch, Chesaning MI 48616

  • Eleanor Frank Senior Center (9 AM-3 PM Monday-Thursday, 8:30 AM-1:30 PM Friday)

2355 Schust, Saginaw MI 48603

  • Frankenmuth Senior Center (10 AM-2 PM Tuesday-Thursday)

240 W. Genesee, Frankenmuth MI 48734

  • Freeland Senior Center (10 AM-2 PM Tuesday-Thursday)

5690 Midland Rd, Freeland MI 48623

  • Friendship Senior Center (9 AM-1:30 PM M-F)

1915 Fordney St., Saginaw MI 48601

  • Hemlock Senior Center (10 AM-2 PM MWF)

218 South Elm, Hemlock MI 48626

  • Maple Grove Senior Center (9:30 AM-2:30 PM M-F)

4017 Peet Rd., Chesaning MI 48616

  • Marie Davis Senior Center (9 AM-2PM Monday, 9AM-3PM Tuesday-Friday)

233 N 2nd Ave. Saginaw MI 48607

  • South Colony Senior Center (10:30 AM-1:30 PM M-F)

180 S. Colony Dr. Saginaw MI 48638

