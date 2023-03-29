$2.3 million in federal grants will be used to support mental health services in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – New federal funding to expand affordable, high-quality health care in Genesee County was announced on Wednesday.
Congressman Dan Kildee said that two grants totaling $2.3 million were awarded by the US Department of Health and Human Services. The funding will be used to support the Genesee Health System.
Genesee Health System offers continuous mental health care and substance abuse disorder treatments to mid-Michigan families, even for those who can’t afford it.
Congressman Kildee said that everyone deserves access to affordable health care, including mental health care.
“I am thrilled to announce these federal grants, which will expand access to critical mental health services in our community,” said Kildee. “In Congress, I will continue to bring federal resources home to make high-quality mental health care accessible to all mid-Michigan families.”
The Genesee health care community is appreciative of the efforts that Kildee had done to help the area’s health care system. Executive director of the Genesee Community Health Center, Jean Troop, said that the funds will help them provide the best care possible.
“We appreciate Congressman Kildee’s efforts to obtain these funds, which will allow us to continue providing high-quality, integrated primary and behavioral health care to the residents of Genesee County,” said Troop. "Genesee Community Health Center is committed to serving this community and ensuring health equity for all."
To address the community’s shortage of trained mental health professionals, the funding will also be used to establish a new psychiatry teaching center at Genesee Health System.
The CEO of Genesee Health System, Danis Russel thanked Dan Kilee for his support and said that there is a significant need for psychiatrists in Genesee County.
“This is a conversation we have been having locally for 20 years, and we are excited to be taking the first step,” said Russel. “Having a teaching facility in Genesee County will allow additional access to these much-needed services.”