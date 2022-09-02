 Skip to main content
4 Mid-Michigan beaches closed for contamination to start Labor Day weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Beach closed

Beach closed

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Four popular swimming spots in Mid-Michigan are closed at the beginning of Labor Day weekend due to contamination.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reported the following beaches were closed to swimming on Friday:

  • Singing Bridge Beach on Saginaw Bay in Arenac County has been closed for 52 days since July 12 due to high bacteria levels from an unknown source.
  • Lakeview Waterfront Park on Houghton Lake in Roscommon County has been closed for 38 days since July 26 due to high bacteria levels blamed on wildlife.
  • Port Sanilac Park on Lake Huron in Sanilac County closed on Friday due to high bacteria levels blamed on stormwater runoff.
  • Big Seven Lake at Seven Lakes State Park in Holly Township has been closed for 24 days since Aug. 9 due to high bacteria levels blamed on wildlife.

Four other beaches in Washtenaw, Macomb and Antrim counties also are closed due to high bacteria levels.

