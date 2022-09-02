4 Mid-Michigan beaches closed for contamination to start Labor Day weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Four popular swimming spots in Mid-Michigan are closed at the beginning of Labor Day weekend due to contamination.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reported the following beaches were closed to swimming on Friday:
- Singing Bridge Beach on Saginaw Bay in Arenac County has been closed for 52 days since July 12 due to high bacteria levels from an unknown source.
- Lakeview Waterfront Park on Houghton Lake in Roscommon County has been closed for 38 days since July 26 due to high bacteria levels blamed on wildlife.
- Port Sanilac Park on Lake Huron in Sanilac County closed on Friday due to high bacteria levels blamed on stormwater runoff.
- Big Seven Lake at Seven Lakes State Park in Holly Township has been closed for 24 days since Aug. 9 due to high bacteria levels blamed on wildlife.
Four other beaches in Washtenaw, Macomb and Antrim counties also are closed due to high bacteria levels.