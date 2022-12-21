 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 32 knots from the west
with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions
deteriorate.

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches and produce sporadic power
outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions will persist into the
weekend with wind chills below zero into Saturday and Sunday.
Scattered lake effect snow showers may bring additional light
accumulations into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

50 states sign up for Walmart's opioid settlement framework

Walmart said it has reached settlement agreements with all 50 US states as part of a $3.1 billion nationwide opioid settlement announced last month.

Walmart said it has reached settlement agreements with all 50 U.S. states as part of a $3.1 billion nationwide opioid settlement announced last month.

In November, the retailer announced a settlement from multiple states' attorneys general that accused the company of failing to regulate opioid prescriptions contributing to the nationwide opioid crisis.

The settlement, according to the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who co-led a coalition of attorneys general in the negotiation, will also "include broad, court-ordered requirements Walmart must comply with, such as robust oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and flag suspicious prescriptions."

In this week's announcement, Walmart said that the agreements with the 50 states "are intended to resolve substantially all opioids-related lawsuits brought by state and local governments against Walmart."

"Walmart believes these settlements are in the best interest of all parties and will provide significant aid to communities across the country in the fight against the opioid crisis, with aid reaching state and local governments faster than any other nationwide opioid settlement to date, subject to satisfying all settlement requirements," the company said in the statement.

Walmart added that it "strongly disputes the allegations in these matters, and these settlements do not include any admission of liability."

"Promising negotiations," are still underway with other pharmacies including Walgreens and CVS, James' office said last month. Those two chains have tentatively agreed to pay a combined $10 billion to settle lawsuits brought by states and local governments alleging the retailers mishandled prescriptions of opioid painkillers.

U.S. states, cities and counties have filed more than 3,000 lawsuits against opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies, accusing them of downplaying the addiction risk and failing to stop pills from being diverted for illegal use.

More than 500,000 overdose deaths over the past two decades -- including more than 80,000 in 2021 alone -- are blamed on the U.S. opioid crisis, government data show, with an estimated 9.5 million Americans age 12 and older reported in 2020 to have misused opioids, including 9.3 million prescription pain reliever abusers and 902,000 heroin users.

