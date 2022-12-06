Adolescent marijuana poisoning is up according to a newly published study

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Adolescent marijuana poisoning is up 245% among youth ages 6 to 18 years old, according to the results of a 20 year national study published this week in Clinical Toxicology.
The study was conducted between years 2000 and 2020, when records of nearly 340,000 poison control cases were reviewed.
The biggest jump in adolescent marijuana poisonings was 40% between 2017 and 2020. During that stretch several states, including Michigan, legalized prerational and medicinal marijuana.
"We see a fair number of pediatric patients at Hurley and I would say we do see a fair number of kids who have more likely an accidental ingestion of somebody else's marijuana containing product," said Dr. Ryan Reece, who works as an emergency room doctor at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
He said the accidental poisonings he's seen usually come from a candy-like substance, like a gummy bear. Kids can't tell the difference between the THC laced candy and the regular candy.
"They typically eat whatever looks tasty," said Reece.
It doesn't take much for a child to get a toxic exposure from of a THC containing product. Parents usually notice right away.
"The child will start acting strange, maybe walking funny, maybe really tired or sleeping a lot," he said.
Some children have to be hospitalized, but death from a toxic exposure to THC is rare, Reece said. Adults are responsible for keeping all medicines, including THC containing products, out of the reach of children.
When it comes to older teens the doctor says having a frank conversation with them is really important.
According to the doctor there is no specific treatment for toxic exposure to THC. If a child is brought to the emergency room they are monitored and given fluids or oxygen if needed.
Time is the best treatment for the condition.