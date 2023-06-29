Air quality raises concerns over Bay City Fireworks Festival

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - As the smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to linger across Mid-Michigan, it's raising concerns about the potential effect on holiday celebrations.
Among those is the Bay City Fireworks Festival, which kicked off Thursday. The state's biggest fireworks show is adapting to the unusual conditions.
"Tonight will be a little bit of a teaser, so tomorrow night with the concert, we actually upped our fireworks a little bit," said Earl Bovia, president of Bay City Fireworks Festival.
This year is a bit different because of the longer show and concerns over the Air Quality Alert, which will remain in place through Friday. Smoke from the fireworks may pose as another health concern for people who already suffer from the current conditions.
"I think it effects people differently. I've had some people say they haven't gone out as much, it effects them more. Some people are out and they say it doesn't effect them as much," said Bovia.
The air quality hasn't cancelled the fireworks display or festivities, they are still thinking ahead.
"With the air quality and the weather, we always have contingency plans in place for all these things, but continue to monitor the situation as it goes," said Bovia. "We're hoping for a big crowd, we're going to keep continuing monitoring the weather, but we're hoping everybody comes out for it."
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends anyone who goes outside for the fireworks show or other events to wear an N95 mask. They say cloth and surgical masks do not protect against smoke particles.