...The Air Quality Alert has been extended into Friday June 30th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th to be an action day for elevated levels of
fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are expected to be in the
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across the state of
Michigan and will continue through Friday, June 30th. The Air Quality
Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations reaching the VERY
UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Air quality raises concerns over Bay City Fireworks Festival

  Updated
  • 0

As the smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to linger across Mid-Michigan, it's raising concerns about the potential impact on holiday celebrations.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - As the smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to linger across Mid-Michigan, it's raising concerns about the potential effect on holiday celebrations.

Among those is the Bay City Fireworks Festival, which kicked off Thursday. The state's biggest fireworks show is adapting to the unusual conditions.

"Tonight will be a little bit of a teaser, so tomorrow night with the concert, we actually upped our fireworks a little bit," said Earl Bovia, president of Bay City Fireworks Festival.

This year is a bit different because of the longer show and concerns over the Air Quality Alert, which will remain in place through Friday. Smoke from the fireworks may pose as another health concern for people who already suffer from the current conditions.

"I think it effects people differently. I've had some people say they haven't gone out as much, it effects them more. Some people are out and they say it doesn't effect them as much," said Bovia.

The air quality hasn't cancelled the fireworks display or festivities, they are still thinking ahead.

"With the air quality and the weather, we always have contingency plans in place for all these things, but continue to monitor the situation as it goes," said Bovia. "We're hoping for a big crowd, we're going to keep continuing monitoring the weather, but we're hoping everybody comes out for it."

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends anyone who goes outside for the fireworks show or other events to wear an N95 mask. They say cloth and surgical masks do not protect against smoke particles.

