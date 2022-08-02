Ascension Genesys Hospital ending inpatient pediatric care this fall

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Young patients requiring inpatient care will be redirected away from Ascension Genesys Hospital beginning this fall.
The Grand Blanc Township hospital is planning to discontinue pediatric inpatient care beginning Sept. 30. Young patients who require care in a hospital will be referred to other hospitals in Mid-Michigan.
Ascension Michigan says the change will not affect the Birthing Center or obstetric care service at Genesys. The hospital also will continue offering a variety of outpatient surgeries and services for pediatric patients.
Ascension Genesys will continue treating pediatric patients in the Emergency Department with contingency transfer plans in place for any children who need inpatient care.
Ascension Michigan, which owns Genesys hospital near the I-75 and Holly Road interchange, said the continued decline of pediatric patient volumes and availability of other nearby hospitals able to treat those patients factored into the decision.
Any Genesys staff members displaced by the end of pediatric in-patient care will offered different positions in the hospital.