Ascension St. Mary's Hospital opens women's heart clinic

A new heart clinic opened just for women at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Leaders at Ascension Saint Mary's Hospital in Saginaw celebrated the opening of a new clinic just for women.

The Women's Heart Clinic is now open at the Washington Avenue location.

Women can get any service at the clinic that they'd receive at a cardiologist's office, including EKGs, cardiac stress tests and one-on-one dietary advice.

Dr. Nishta Sareen, who is director of the St. Mary's women's heart program, said heart disease is the No. 1 killer of females in the U.S.

"It's a bigger killer than breast cancer. It's a bigger killer than all cancers combined," she said. "We just don't talk about it enough. We don't recognize it enough. If we know how to recognize it and treat it, we will be able to prevent a lot of deaths."

Ascension Saint Mary's leaders say the Women's Heart Clinic is the only cardiac care facility geared specifically to women in the area.

