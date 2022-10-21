Ascension St. Mary's unveils $1 million mobile mammography bus

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Mammograms are going mobile in Mid-Michigan.
Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw rolled out its brand new $1 million mobile breast cancer screening center on Thursday.
The hospital wants to address the unusually high death rate for individuals with breast cancer in Mid-Michigan, Northern Michigan and the Thumb region.
While mammograms don't prevent breast cancer, they can save lives by finding it earlier.
The unit will travel to Oscoda, Chesaning, Birch Run, Frankenmuth, Vassar, and Genesee County on a regular schedule. It also may appear at community health fairs and events.