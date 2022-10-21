 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ascension St. Mary's unveils $1 million mobile mammography bus

  • 0

Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw has a new $1 million bus available to screen for breast cancer across Mid-Michigan.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Mammograms are going mobile in Mid-Michigan.

Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw rolled out its brand new $1 million mobile breast cancer screening center on Thursday.

The hospital wants to address the unusually high death rate for individuals with breast cancer in Mid-Michigan, Northern Michigan and the Thumb region.

While mammograms don't prevent breast cancer, they can save lives by finding it earlier.

The unit will travel to Oscoda, Chesaning, Birch Run, Frankenmuth, Vassar, and Genesee County on a regular schedule. It also may appear at community health fairs and events.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you