Avian influenza detected in Genesee County chicken flock

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak has spread to Genesee County.

Michigan agriculture officials say lab tests confirmed the virus was confirmed in a residential flock of about 25 chickens in Genesee County for the first time. They did not specify where in Genesee County the flock is located.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected last week in a backyard flock of about 100 chickens in Lapeer County.

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is concerned about avian influenza spreading further as wild birds continue their seasonal migration. State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland said the illness is spreading among birds across the U.S.

"The risk for domestic flocks becoming infected with the virus will remain high as wild birds continue their fall migration,” she said. “As wild birds travel and spread the virus, it is crucial for bird owners to prevent their birds from interacting with wild birds and being exposed to their germs."

Highly pathogenic avian influenza spreads to domesticated birds from contact with wild birds or infected poultry, touching equipment with traces of the virus and on clothing of poultry caretakers.

Tips for avoiding an avian influenza outbreak include:

Preventing contact between wild birds and domesticated flocks. Domestic birds should remain indoors or stay in a fully enclosed outdoor area.

Caretakers should wash their hands before and after handling poultry.

Boots and other gear should be disinfected when moving between coops.

No equipment or supplies should be shared between multiple farms.

All equipment and supplies should be disinfected after each use. Anything that can't be disinfected should be discarded.

Poultry should only drink water from municipal or private well systems.

Keep poultry food supplies secure where wild birds or rodents can't touch it.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the health risk to humans from an avian flu outbreak among birds remains low. No birds infected with the virus are allowed to enter the commercial food market.