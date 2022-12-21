 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 32 knots from the west
with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions
deteriorate.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches and produce sporadic power
outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions will persist into the
weekend with wind chills below zero into Saturday and Sunday.
Scattered lake effect snow showers may bring additional light
accumulations into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Biden administration offers to release Tamiflu from Strategic National Stockpile

With an early and severe flu season straining resources, the Biden administration says it will release the prescription antiviral Tamiflu from the Strategic National Stockpile to states and territories that request it.

 HOANG DINH NAM/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

With an early and severe flu season straining resources, the Biden administration says it will release the prescription antiviral Tamiflu from the Strategic National Stockpile to states and territories that request it.

The US Department of Health and Human services said Wednesday this should help ease access to the medication -- one of several types of medicines patients have sometimes struggled to find amid a surge of respiratory viruses, including flu, RSV, Covid-19 and others.

Aside from antivirals, certain antibiotics and common pain relievers/fever reducers, especially liquid formulations used for children, have also been in high demand. Some stores are implementing purchasing limits on some over-the-counter medications.

Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response regional teams will work with jurisdictions to evaluate any requests for Tamiflu. States that have run out of Tamiflu in their stockpiles can also request more from the national stockpile.

"The actions taken today to increase access to Tamiflu show our preparedness system at work," Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O'Connell said in a news release. "The country is more prepared for this surge because the SNS holds strategic stores of Tamiflu. As a result, jurisdictions will be able to get the support they need to keep Americans healthy as flu cases rise this winter."

The US Food and Drug Administration does not currently list Tamiflu as being in shortage. But pharmacists and consumers have reported difficulty finding generic Tamiflu, or oseltamivir, in some areas. Some generic versions of brand-name Tamiflu are listed as being in shortage in the database maintained by the American Society of Health-Systems Pharmacists, known as ASHP. The ASHP database takes reports of shortages from the public and they're then verified by pharmacists.

The Strategic National Stockpile, or SNS, is a large store of certain supplies, medicines and devices that can be utilized in the event of a medical emergency. Tamiflu has been stored in the SNS and in state stockpiles in case of an influenza pandemic.

While there are signs that flu is slowing in some parts of the country, flu activity still remains high. All but seven states are experiencing "high" or "very high" respiratory virus activity, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Flu hospitalizations improved last week, after the worst week of the season that hit post-Thanksgiving.

So far this season, the CDC estimates that there have been at least 15 million illnesses, 150,000 hospitalizations, and 9,300 deaths from flu.

